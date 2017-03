Gail gets silly at a rest area along i-17 near Camp Verde, Arizona. Beautiful Sedona is on the itinerary later this week.

Also, coming up, an afternoon exploring the ghost town of Jerome. Last time I was there, the local police car license plate frames said “GHOSTBUSTERS.”

Next week we’ll get into southern Utah. With its beautiful red rock national parks, it’s one of the most beautiful places on Earth. — Chuck