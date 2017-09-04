Do you visit a National Park for some peace and quiet? Granted, that’s getting hard to do today with the crowds. But one thing that can spoil the peace is a loud generator. Granted, some are very quiet, but way too many are loud and obnoxious.

Watch the video above to see how noisy a generator can be. Do want to be this camper’s neighbor?

What do you think? Should generators be allowed in National Park campgrounds? Yes? No? Only certain hours?

Please tell us what you think.