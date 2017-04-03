Doc, I think you missed a couple of what I consider to be very important points in “Violated’s” well-crafted tale of how his inalienable right to park apparently wherever he pleases was trampled upon by “The Man.” Or woman in this case. His Nogales reference piqued my interest, so I Google Earthed the library and White Elephant business he referenced. There is no “huge mall-type parking lot behind the library.” There is a circular road with some, not many, parking spaces. I suspect the “huge mall-type parking lot” is the lot consisting of one double and two single rows. Completely on the FAR side of White Elephant from the library. Not a “huge mall-type parking lot” at all. According to the stripes on the lot, there is no accommodation for large vehicles, nor is there, I suspect, any statutory requirement to provide any. We also have this interesting concept in the U.S. called “Private Property.” You do not have any God-given right to park on someone else’s-in this case, White Elephant’s-private property. Since Violated was present at his motorhome to have a conversation with security, he obviously wasn’t inside patronizing their business. And to make a point of later returning and taunting the woman-likely a retiree making a paltry few dollars performing a thankless job-with his snarky remark about hoping that parking in Nogales was far enough away? Classless, as was the “Rent-A-Cop” pejorative label. I would bet if she spotted and reported someone breaking into his motorhome he would feel differently. I fear your response will only justify Violated’s belief that his “rights” translate to “whatever I feel like doing,” People with a self-admitted “Raving Jailhouse Mode” often have to be told to stop what they’re doing. They never manage to figure it out on their own because they do whatever is convenient for them and to hell with everyone else. Reply
