Get a great finish with Shurhold’s Dual Action Polisher PRO

Shurhold improves their popular orbital polisher with the new pro model, designed to get the job done faster and easier, and give a professional finish to your RV.

More power and a larger orbit

The Shurhold Dual Action Polisher PRO, similar to the original Shurhold Dual Action Polisher, features an extra large 21 mm orbit and a 6″ quick change backing plate. With this increased size and a full 900W of power, oxidation doesn’t stand a chance. Don’t worry, though – the unique dual action motion will still protect your finish from burns and swirl marks, giving you the professional results you desire.

Quality results in less time

The quick change backing plate accommodates pads 7″ in diameter, allowing you to cover more area in less time. The thumb controlled variable speed dial adjusts the polisher between 1800 and 4800 oscillations per minute (OPM), so you can select the right speed for your job. With the attached 20′ cord, moving around your project is easy.

Specifications:

6″ Quick Change Backing Plate

2 Ergonomic Gripping Styles

EZ Change Carbon Brush Parts

Thumb Controlled Variable Speed Dial

Locking ON Button

Detailed User Guide

Canvas Storage Bag

Burn and swirl-free polish

Traditional rotary polishers have a larger wheel spinning at high rpm, which mean the operator’s technique is important as to avoid burns and swirls. Shurhold’s dual action oscillating head dramatically minimizes these issues and allows anyone to get the same great finish the pros do.

You can find Shurhold’s Dual Action Polisher PRO on Amazon.

You can find Bob Difley’s RVing e-books on Amazon Kindle.

Follow RV Travel on Facebook and Twitter.

##bd05-18; ##GRVA68