Get an accurate travel diary with Google’s location history





By Chris Guld, Geeks on Tour

If you turn on Location Services and allow Google Maps to save location history, it records everywhere you go – as long as your phone is with you. It also records the times and photos you took along the way. On an Android phone, you access this stored data by opening the Google Maps app, tapping the 3-line menu in upper left and choosing Timeline. Then select a day from the dropdown lists, and you will see where you went and what you did that day!

Turning it Off

Now, I know that some of you are a little creeped out by this! First of all, you need to know that this is for your eyes only. No one else can see this information unless they can log into your Google Account. I can’t even figure out a way to share this screen with anyone when I want to – you just can’t. To get that picture above, I took a screenshot – it is just a static image.

If you still want to turn it off, just turn off location services for Google Maps.

Android: Open Google Maps App, 3-line menu in top left, Settings, Google Location Settings, Google Location History – turn off

iPhone: Open Google Maps App, 3-line menu in top left, Settings, Location History – turn off

You can also delete the existing location history that has already been recorded. See detailed instructions from Google Help.

Seeing Your Location History

There are slightly different techniques depending on what device you’re using:

On a Computer:

Go to Maps.google.com and make sure you’re logged in with your Google account

Click the 3-line menu in upper left

Click Your Timeline

On Android:

Open Google Maps App and make sure you’re logged in with your Google account

Tap the 3-line menu in upper left

Tap Your Timeline

On an iPhone/iPad – the Google Maps App doesn’t have Timeline yet on iOS

Open a Browser, preferably Chrome, but Safari also works

Go to Maps.google.com/locationhistory

I find this very handy to remember locations and routes. And, I love it for having a picture of maps with my route for putting in my Blog! For lots more info on what your smartphone can do with location information, see Episode 82 of What Does This Button Do? Location Services.

What about you? Love it? Hate it? Found any practical use for it? Leave a comment.

Chris Guld is President and Teacher-in-Chief at GeeksOnTour.com. She and her husband, Jim, produce a free weekly online show called What Does This Button Do? They have been Fulltime RVers, popular seminar presenters at RV Rallies, and regular contributors to RVTravel.com, for many years.

##RVT784