When we retired my wife and I left Iowa for Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, California, Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Montana and back to Iowa. We left the first of March and got home the middle of May. We had just retired and we were crazy travelling over 200 miles a day. Now that we have unwound from working we plan on a maximum of 150 miles every other day. We have found that if you stop you really need to stay the second day to see where you are. We never travelled when we worked and we want to see our country but now we are doing it slowly enough that we can really see it. Reply
When we retired my wife and I left Iowa for Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, California, Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Montana and back to Iowa. We left the first of March and got home the middle of May. We had just retired and we were crazy travelling over 200 miles a day. Now that we have unwound from working we plan on a maximum of 150 miles every other day. We have found that if you stop you really need to stay the second day to see where you are. We never travelled when we worked and we want to see our country but now we are doing it slowly enough that we can really see it.