Get ready to pay more at the pump!

By Deanna Tolliver

Do you cut back on your RV travels when gas prices increase? Then you might prepare for some shorter trips, as the news this week is not good: Gas prices have jumped to one of the highest levels in three years.

U.S. gasoline prices rose by an average of five cents a gallon last week, and AAA spokesperson Jeanette Casselan said, “Pump prices are causing sticker shock across the country.” Diesel fuel has risen about 15 percent from a year ago. The national average price is now $3.13 per gallon across the country, per Energy Information Administration (EIA) statistics for 4/23/2018.

As reported in The Detroit Bureau, the EIA’s latest report shows that consumer demand is driving the higher prices. Consumer gasoline demand is at 9.857 million barrels per day, which is the highest level ever on record for the month of April. As demand went up, so did the price at the pump.

On average, the West Coast states have the most expensive gas price averages at more than $3 per gallon. Californians are paying an average of $3.58 per gallon. However, East Coast prices are inching upward as well, to an average of $2.97 per gallon.

The current national average for gasoline is $2.76 per gallon. That’s 17 cents more than last month, 34 cents more than last year at the same time. The highest average price for gasoline, $4.114, was recorded July 17, 2008.

Casselan further explained that “expensive crude oil price, strong unrest in the Middle East, record production rates and global oil supply surplus have created the perfect storm to drive spring gas prices toward new heights,” in addition to consumer demand.

