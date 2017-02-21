Get rid of nasty RV toilet odors for about $25





RVtravel.com editor Chuck Woodbury explains to you how an inexpensive 360 siphon vent will virtually eliminate toilet odors in your RV’s living space. Those cheap vents RV makers put on your RV actually promote those odors. RV makers are too cheap to spend a few dollars more so your living space doesn’t have to smell like an outhouse. The 360 vent shown in this video is available at Amazon.com at http://amzn.to/2l1Ou6F . It is also available at http://drainmaster.com, where experts know the product inside out. Be sure to subscribe to the RVtravel.com newsletter — weekly news, information and advice for RVers since 2001. http://rvtravel.com/subscribe

##RVT782