Get started in boondocking with these essentials







By Greg Illes

Have you been thinking about going “off the grid” but are unsure how to get started? Like most of us, you don’t want to hazard your family’s safety or comforts, but you’d really like to try a few nights away from an RV park, perhaps out under the desert stars or next to a mountain stream.

You need only a few “tools” to boondock successfully, and some of those tools are mental rather than physical. Proper knowledge and preparation will take you a long way — and back.

Being unplugged means you rely on your own power, water and sewage resources. You must become very familiar with these elements so that you can know how long they will last.

Mental tools: When you can answer these questions, you (and your infrastructure) will be ready for an excursion into the great unpowered wildernesses:

• What is your fresh-water capacity, and how much do you use each day?

• What is your holding tank capacity, and how fast do your tanks fill up?

• Do your holding tanks fill up unevenly, so that you run out of holding before you run out of fresh water?

• What is your propane capacity, and how much is used each day (baseline cooking and fridge operation)?

• What is your battery capacity (amp-hours) and how many amp-hours do you use each day?

The best way to find out the answers to some of these questions is to park in a full-hookup site but stay unhooked. Run that way for as long as you can — watch your resource consumption, take notes, and if you get in trouble (water, battery, etc.) you can just hook back up again.