Getting Lost? Find your way by taking a photo.

by Chris Guld, GeeksOnTour.com

As an RV traveler, this has to be my favorite feature of Google Photos. I take a picture every time we park at a new camp spot. Now, whenever we are away from that spot, I can easily navigate back there using this feature of Google Photos and Google Maps. It doesn’t matter if we are in a real campground with a numbered campsite, a Walmart parking lot, or the middle of the desert – my phone will be able to use its GPS capabilities and get me back to the exact spot where we’re parked.

You do have to be sure that “geotagging” is set on for photos taken with your device. If you don’t know how to do that, here’s some instruction from Geeks on Tour: Geotagging Photos Android 1.5 min Apple 1.5 min

I can even use this years later: Didn’t we stay at a campground somewhere near here a couple of years ago? Just look up the photo from two years ago and then navigate there.

No more worries of getting lost. I love getting lost! As long as I can find my way back.

This video will show you exactly what I mean.