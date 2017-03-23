Ghostly burgers at Haunted Hamburger

Chuck Woodbury
Ghostly burgers at Haunted Hamburger

 

In the ghost town of Jerome, Arizona, on the side of steep hill overlooking the town and far into the distance, is Haunted Hamburger, a popular local eatery. There, you can dine on a Ghostly Burger or a Haunted Chicken Sandwich.

But beware of ghosts. There are plenty of stories. At least some are thought to be frustrated tradesmen of times past. They harm nobody, but have a penchant for stealing hammers, which have disappeared of late with no explanation. When owner Eric Juristin ran into a previous owner of the building, he warned of such hammer-stealing ghosts!

Some guests’ photos have shown a ghostly image of a woman. Cans have flown off shelves. Hot water has mysteriously turned on at night. A ghostly sponge bath, perhaps?

Eating a burger at Haunted Burger is not a McDonald’s kinda experience.

 

 

Facebooktwitterpinteresttumblrmail

Related

Leave a Comment