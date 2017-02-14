Glove up for RV dumping





By Jim Twamley

I used to empty my sewer tanks bare handed. I didn’t like wearing the traditional type dish gloves because they are too bulky and I wasn’t crazy about latex gloves because they would easily tear. Last year I was strolling down the isles at Harbor Freight (a tool store) when I noticed nitrile disposable gloves. Since I was building kitchen cabinets for my sister-in-law I decided to pick up a box for working with stain and varnish.

These gloves are thin enough that your sense of touch is not hindered and tough enough to stand up to mild chemical exposure. I liked them so much I decided to keep a box near my sewer clean-out compartment. Now I glove up before dumping and peel off the gloves and toss them into the trash when I’m done. They are coated with powder so they are easy to slip on and off. I like the extra large size even though I normally wear size large because putting them on is easier. You can also use these gloves for changing oil, painting, washing, waxing and many other applications. These gloves are available at big box stores and pharmacies.

Working with RVers hand in glove – Jim Twamley, Professor of RVing