Goal Zero Yeti 1400 Lithium + Boulder 100 Briefcase Solar Generator Kit

Goal Zero Yeti 1400 Lithium Portable Power Station

From phones to fridges, lights to power tools, the Goal Zero Yeti 1400 Lithium Portable Power Station is an ultra-high-capacity electric generator that provides portable, on-demand power at the push of a button.

The Goal Zero Yeti 1400 Lithium is a battery-powered generator, a clean alternative to 2000W gasoline-powered inverter generators, with an inverter producing the similar continuous output (1500W) and nearly twice the surge capability (3000W) for running high-power devices like power tools, fridges, sump pumps and more. It features a 1425-watt-hour capacity (132,000mAh/10.8V, 396,000mAH/3.7V) with various high-power AC, USB and 12V outputs capable of running 10 devices at once. Avoid the innate hassle of storing gasoline or worrying about toxic fumes and relentless noise: Trade up to silent, clean, exhaust-free power from a Goal Zero Yeti 1400 Lithium Portable Power Station – the next generation of power.

Goal Zero Boulder 100 Watt Monocrystalline Solar Panel Briefcase

The ultimate on-the-go solar panel setup, the Boulder 100 Solar Panel Briefcase totals 100 watts of highly efficient monocrystalline solar cells in an easily packable form. Its rigid aluminum frame makes it lightweight yet tough, making it ideal for camping, emergency or off-grid scenarios.

No charge controllers or extra cables needed, simply plug the Boulder 100 Solar Panel Briefcase directly into Goal Zero Yeti 1400 Lithium for a complete way to collect and store power wherever you go. The Boulder 100 Solar Panel Briefcase can also be chained with other compatible solar panels to cut down on solar recharge times.

Features:

Kit includes one Yeti 1400 Lithium and one Boulder 100 Briefcase solar panel. No noise, no fumes, big power at the push of a button.

Outputs include USB, 12V and a multi-stage surge capable AC inverter that sets a new industry standard for portable power.

Lightweight lithium batteries yield long run-times and extended 12-month shelf life, while high-quality cells feature additional monitoring electronics for superior management and ultimate safety.

Get real-time usage data at a quick glance with an upgraded display that features a run-time/recharge time estimator, as well as an output and input meter.

The Boulder 100 Briefcase solar panel is built with strong tempered glass and an aluminum frame with added corner protection for temporary or permanent installation, and is equipped with an integrated kickstand to help get an optimal angle to the sun.

You can find more information on the Goal Zero Yeti 1400 Lithium + Boulder 100 Briefcase Solar Generator Kit on Amazon.

You can find Bob Difley’s RVing e-books on Amazon Kindle.

Follow RV Travel on Facebook and Twitter.

##bd03-18; ##RVT837 GG