Good, better, best. . . huh?

By Chuck Woodbury

It always amuses me when I come across a business that offers a product with several levels of service, labeled as good, better and best. It happened today at a Firestone dealer in Harrisonburg, Virginia.

You can’t see the service breakdown in the small graphic here because it’s too small, but the store offers three levels of brake service: good, better and best. I am headed over to the store later today to have own brakes checked, so may need to decide. But when it comes to brakes, the idea of “good” doesn’t seem good enough when it seems more could be done.

The funniest “Good, Better, Best” I ever saw was in a chain restaurant in Georgia. I forgot the same (wish I hadn’t so I could go back). Besides the standard coffee shop fare, it offered beer and wine. The wine menu offered two main choices, white and red. Once you decided your preference you had to choose either good, better or best. No information was furnished about who made the wine, where and when. I can’t remember my choice. A Frenchman would have been horrified!

But the very best Good, Better, Best-related businesses I remember were two construction companies, one in Washington, one in Wyoming. There was no good, better or best choices, just one, which was reflected in the name of the businesses: The first was named “Better than Average Builders,” and the other “Trial and Error Construction.” If you had to choose, which would you pick?