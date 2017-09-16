I have long since realized how much less gunk accumulates in the hose when you only open when your tanks need emptying. We’re fulltimers and often sit for months in one spot, but never have problems with accumulations in our tanks because we only dump full and rinse with several bowls of water each time. when we move, borax goes in with extra water and we dump as soon as we stop. after 4 years, tanks still clean with no permanent gunk. Reply
