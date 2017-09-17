Readers write: RVer frustrated by roadside plan cancellation

We received this letter from an RVtravel.com reader. There are two sides to every story, so keep that in mind. After reading this, please comment about your own experiences with this service, good or bad. We hope that a representative from Good Sam will comment as well. If you currently have, or recently had, a Good Sam Roadside Assistance Program, please rate your experience. See below.



To clarify, this is the second time the reader was cancelled from Good Sam’s Roadside Assistance program. He explains the reasons below for the initial cancellation. The second cancellation, the letter of which is printed below, is because he attempted to re-join the program a year later.

He wrote:

I have an issue with Good Sam that I feel needs to be passed on to your readers. Since it is Good Sam I can not write a letter to Trailer Life Magazine [owned by same company as Good Sam] because I do not think they would publish this issue.

I am attaching a copy of a cancellation notice for my Roadside Assistance Policy. This is not the first time as you can glean. I was canceled in March of 2016 and I offer the following possible explanation.

I can only imagine that the first cancellation was in their minds justified since I had too many claims in one policy period. I had a couple of road calls but the straw that broke the camel’s back appears to have been two service calls to my driveway prior to starting a trip. You see I found tire separations during my pre-trip inspections and made the mistake of calling Good Sam for assistance in changing to the spares tires. I felt this to be appropriate since not having the tires replaced (two separate trips) would have resulted in the possibility of great trailer damage if these tires failed at high speed.

I might also add that I’ve had Good Sam for many years without any claims or issues. I expected this “insurance” to meet its policy terms. Obviously there are terms hidden in their gobbledygook which will justify their actions but it seems to me that this is “bait and switch” business practices.

I have to also mention that all of the tires involved in these instances were Chinese Goodyear Marathons all with fewer than three years service.

Just think others should know about the obviously close margins on which Good Sam operates.