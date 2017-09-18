Had an issue with brake wiring-called for help and was given a number of a dealer-called dealer and was told it would be a month and half before they could look at it. 30 miles from dealer 1700 miles from home- this is no help of any kind. Pretty upset-will not renew. Reply
