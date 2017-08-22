Comments for Good Sam CEO, Lemonis, clarifies his CNBC statement
I took his comments as not so much an attack on the President but on his customers. I’ve spent thousands of dollars at Camping World over many years. I also have a subscription to Motor Home magazine (which I will let expire without renewal). I’m also a Good Sam member. I’m ashamed that I paid for any of these things now. I have lots of friends in the rv world and I’ll make sure they all are aware of what’s going on.
This video seems perfectly reasonable, I don’t know what he said before, but I can only assume that he was unclear in his original statement, as I often am when I don’t have the opportunity to edit my “off the cuff” remarks.
That being said, I virtually never shop at Camping World, even before he bought it.
The little I know about his business practices involves him trying (and probably succeeding) in running a small competitor out of business, when she refused to sell to him.
Chuck, do you have any updates on that story?
If you’re explaining, you’re losing.
His comments were not taken out of content by anyone…..he said what he said….the comments were directed at Trump for saying they were wrong on both sides….I do not agree with hate speech….racism…..or bigotry…..but there was plenty on display that day from both sides…and a Trump called it…..Since I agreed with Trump…..I guess Lemonis does not want my business…so be it…..by the way I wrote the local store….no response…they do not want my money either
I have never been a big fan of Camping World due to having a direct interface with a Supervisor in one of their FL Sites. As forMarcus, he only come back for a second bite….CEO’s don’t make off the cuff comments when they know it is being copied. I no wonder if all the complaints against them are valid…I will go off the cuff – damned right.
He didn’t say, ““If you believe in hate, then do not shop in my store.”
What he said was, “There’s no doubt that there is probably not many consumers in this country today that are in favor of what has been said in the last couple days — and if they are, frankly, don’t shop at my business.”
So what was said? And by whom? It is clear from the CNBC interview his statements were directed at the White House. This notion that he was talking about “hate” in general doesn’t fit the context. He got caught with his foot in his mouth and is trying to play the “out of context” angle and failing, frankly.