Has Good Sam Man been hijacked by Gander Man?

By Chuck Woodbury

Good Sam Club CEO Marcus Lemonis, also head of Camping World, with ownership in about 100 other businesses, recently purchased the bankrupt Gander Mountain store chain, now called Gander Outdoors, and has begun to reopen 69 of the chain’s stores across the United States..

The business tycoon’s rise to fame and fortune started with his purchase of the Good Sam Club, in which he once appeared to show some interest. He’s never owned an RV, so his motive wasn’t to head up an organization where he had some passion. Not long after he purchased the club he referred to its members as “marketing tools.” That pretty much summed up his feelings about the club. Since he took the helm, all national rallies have been cancelled.

He’s a smart, maybe brilliant business man, but you wonder if he even pays any attention to the club anymore as he continues to acquire new businesses as well as build his celebrity through his popular CNBC show “The Profit.

If you are a member of the Good Sam Club, you may find it interesting, perhaps even offensive, that Lemonis has repurposed your Good Sam Man as the mascot of Gander Outdoors — Gander Man, if you will.

What do you think? Do you care? Or could you not care less?