You are here
Home > Using Your RV > RVers' special interests > The Digital RVer > Cell phones > Google Voice breaks the shackles of your phone number

Comments for Google Voice breaks the shackles of your phone number

  • Chris,

    I started using Google Voice several years ago, and loved it for all the reasons you cite. Then, about two years ago, it started getting erratic, dropping calls and creating poor or missing audio. Finally, it stopped picking up my computer audio at all. I’m a pretty decent PC-savvy guy, and I simply couldn’t get it to work right (with all other audio stuff playing just fine).

    So your article surprised me — I just don’t know whether to trust it again or not. Any thoughts?

    G.

    Reply

    • Greg,
      I understand your skepticism – you never know where Google is going with any product. They have been improving and updating GV significantly in the last couple of years. I feel pretty good about depending on it. I especially like that you can text with your Google Voice number now as well. I really don’t talk on the phone much though.

      Reply

    • Leave a Comment

    RV Travel © 2017