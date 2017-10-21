Chris, I started using Google Voice several years ago, and loved it for all the reasons you cite. Then, about two years ago, it started getting erratic, dropping calls and creating poor or missing audio. Finally, it stopped picking up my computer audio at all. I’m a pretty decent PC-savvy guy, and I simply couldn’t get it to work right (with all other audio stuff playing just fine). So your article surprised me — I just don’t know whether to trust it again or not. Any thoughts? G. Reply
