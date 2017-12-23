Grand Design recalls 4,000 RVs, jack problem

Grand Design is recalling nearly 4,000 model year 2017-2018 Reflection and Imagine travel trailers equipped with a Smart-Jack model power tongue jack. The laminated plastic touch pad on the jack may crack or separate allowing water to enter, potentially causing the jack to operate unintentionally.

Grand Design will notify owners, and dealers will replace the power tongue jack, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin January 8, 2018. Owners may contact Grand Design customer service at 1-574-825-9679. Grand Design’s number for this recall is 900012.