Grand Design recalls some Reflection trailers

Grand Design RV is recalling some 2018 Reflection travel trailers, model 297RSTS. These vehicles may have insufficient clearance between the tire and the ram that moves the slide-out room. The tire can contact the ram for the slide-out room, while the trailer is being towed, causing tire damage or a possible tire blowout.

Grand Design will notify owners. Dealers will install a lift kit at each of the axle hangers, giving two additional inches of clearance. Tires that show evidence of damage will be replaced. These repairs will be performed free of charge. The recall is expected to begin December 18, 2017. Owners may contact Grand Design customer service at 1-574-825-9679. Grand Design’s number for this recall is 910011.