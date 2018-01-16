Grand Design RV honored for new Transcend trailer

Based on a news release from Grand Design

Middlebury, IN, January 16, 2018 – Grand Design’s new introductory level Transcend Travel Trailer was recently honored with the RV Pro Best of Show and RV Business’s Top Debut awards.

The RV features include a power tongue jack, power awning and aluminum entry steps. On the inside, it includes leather sofas and cushions, upgraded bunk mats, seamless thermal-formed countertops and a deep-seated stainless steel kitchen sink. An upgraded insulation package and standard 15,000 BTU air conditioner will help make the coach appropriate for extended stays. The first available floorplan will be a 32-foot bunkhouse that sleeps 10 and weighs in around 6,400 pounds. It will sell in the $20,000 to $30,000 price range.

Grand Design RV is headquartered in Middlebury, Indiana and manufactures the Reflection fifth wheel and travel trailer, flagship Solitude extended stay fifth wheel, luxury Momentum toy hauler, lightweight Imagine travel trailer, and now the Transcend. Grand Design RV is a wholly owned subsidiary of Winnebago Industries.