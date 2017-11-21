Emily, You are absolutely right regarding using the Kill-a-watt device to learn about and make note of the electrical uses of each device normally used in your RV. Another useful tool that dovetails well with this device is a website that provides you with the price of electricity in each of the US states as you travel, or plan to travel. This handy website is: https://www.npr.org/sections/money/2011/10/27/141766341/the-price-of-electricity-in-your-state I have also found another use for my Kill-a-watt device. Even though I always use a surge protector at the power pedestal, I also leave the Kill-a-watt plugged into a convenient outlet inside the RV and monitor incoming line voltage, especially when spaces start to fill up, to assure myself that my voltage remains within safe parameters. The digital readout of the plugged in device gives an accurate voltage readout, and tracks the accumulated Kwh while energized. I am not an electrician but this device has certainly helped to fill in the gaps in my understanding of electrical use. Reply
