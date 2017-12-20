Great RV Accessories Newsletter, Issue 63

Posted December 20, 2017

News, information and reviews of great gizmos and gadgets for RVers.

Product Spotlight

By Emily Woodbury

Ah, the “selfie.” What a time to be a narcissist. We all do it, don’t we? Take photos of ourselves, post them to our Facebook pages.

In case you don’t know, a selfie is when someone takes a photo of themselves, usually using their phone, with the intention of posting it to social media in hopes of receiving many half-true compliments. Ok, ok, I make fun, but I’m guilty too…

But, hey, 2018 is already looking bigger and brighter for the selfie world. The “usie” is here. Now you and your dog can take a selfie (“usie,” when two people/people and dog, take a “selfie” together) and have it be even more socially acceptable than before.

Now, what’s this got to do with RVing? According to our surveys, half our readers take a pooch or two along with them on their RV travels.

The “Pooch Selfie” is one of the more brilliant inventions for pets and photography. I’m impressed. My dog, Astor, being the ball-obsessed mutt that she is, will now be the queen of selfie-taking.

You won’t have to worry anymore about filling up the precious memory on your phone with 52 photos of Buster – blurry, looking left and right and licking your ear and your cheek. The Pooch Selfie stick is here to save you from all that trouble. One photo, ball in place, and your “usie” goes from pretty good to great.

The Pooch Selfie stick attaches to nearly any phone or phone case and holds any regular-sized tennis ball (preferably one that squeaks, for the dog’s sake, not yours). The selfie stick works for both the front and rear-facing cameras, so whether you’re just taking a photo of your pup, or you’re in there too, grinning from ear to ear, a little dog slobber catching the light on your cheek, you’ve got a great photo. The Pooch Selfie we reviewed is available at Amazon.com, although as we’re going to press we see it is presently out of stock (but back Dec. 27).

Protect yourself from intruders, bears and more!

The BASU eAlarm lets us explore, sleep and adventure with confidence! This tiny device emits a 130-decibel alarm which scares away intruders, burglars and wild animals, and will call for help if you find yourself stranded. Used by the RVTravel staff, you can count on this alarm to keep you safe. Watch the video to learn more or click here to order for about $10.

Pop-up trash can keeps campsite tidy

It can be frustrating keeping your campsite neat and tidy. The small trash cans you use in your RV are hardly adequate around the campsite, and carrying full-sized trash cans is not possible. But with Coghlan’s pop-up trash and recycle containers, containing messes has never been easier. They’re perfect for RVers since they collapse and store flat, plus they have many other uses. Learn more.

MORryde launches the Step Storage Box

MORryde International is launching the Step Storage Box designed to work in tandem with the StepAbove entry steps that replace retractable RV steps. The Step Storage Box is a lockable box with 1 1/2 cubic feet of storage that is installed where the original RV entry steps used to be located. It installs in about 30 minutes. Read more.

Alde introduces compact hydronic constant water boiler/heater

Alde Corp., market leader in innovative hydronic heating solutions, announces the release of its new 3020 with Flow. Based on the proven efficiency and reliability of the company’s renowned 3010 compact boiler, it delivers the added benefit of continuous hot water for cooking, washing and bathing. Read more.

Atwood Carbon Monoxide Alarm is made for RVs!

This is the CO detector aboard the RV Travel motorhome. In our opinion, it’s the best. It was recommended to us by Mac the Fire Guy, THE authority on RV fire safety. This detector has a 10-year lifespan so needs to be replaced only half as often as most detectors. If you do not have a good CO detector in your RV, you’re living dangerously. Learn more or order.

Blue Ox Ascent lightweight tow bar enables easier turns

The Blue Ox Ascent is a lightweight (only 31 lbs.) aircraft-grade aluminum tow bar with a 7,500-pound rating. The tow bar is easy to hitch up (watch the video) and unhitch in your campground. No centering pin, so it’s easy to store. Safety cables are included. Learn more.



High-tech accessory has the power to be a lifesaver

Though the threat of being attacked in a campground or while boondocking is minimal, the threat still exists. And just having a defensive device with you can provide confidence in your ability to protect yourself. The Defense Alert Device (D.A.D.) by TigerLight can be such a device – and it works on bears too. It’s the “ultimate empowerment safety tool.” Read more.



Waterless engine coolant defends against boil-over and corrosion

Evans High Performance Waterless Engine Coolant is specifically designed for all modern, classic and vintage gasoline engines, light-duty diesels, LP and CNG vehicles. The coolant defends against boil-over and corrosion while allowing the engine to continue producing its peak horsepower. Learn more.

Best way to fill your batteries

Fill this container with distilled water, insert the nozzle into the cell of your battery, then push & hold. When the battery is at the proper level, the water will automatically stop. Then move to the next cell, etc. You won’t over- or under-fill your batteries this way, helping extend their lives. Learn more or order at Amazon.com.

Endorsed by Roger Marble of RVtireSafety.com!

An excellent tire pressure gauge

The Accutire MS-4021B digital tire pressure gauge has an easy-to-read LCD display that provides pressure readings from 5-150 PSI. It’s ergonomically designed with an angled head and a rubber-coated easy-grip handle. If you forget to turn off the gauge, don’t worry, it will automatically shut off. The included lithium battery never needs to be recharged or replaced. And all this for about $16! Learn more or order.

Check out these RV accessories that were featured recently in the RV Travel Newsletter

• A Rumpl Puffy hits the spot with the arrival of winter chill.

• NUBOOM wireless solar Bluetooth speaker delivers powerful sound.

• Brake Buddy introduces new lightweight portable brake system.

• Protect RV and dinghy seats with PetSafe’s Premium Seat Covers.

Eliminate holding tank odors!

Eliminate disgusting tank odors for less than $1 per treatment with formaldehyde-free Unique RV Digest-It. Unique’s highly concentrated, non-toxic blend of tank cleaning microbes maintains clean sensors, eliminates odors, and liquefies the solids in your tank, ensuring no backups. All without harsh chemicals or dangerous ingredients. Try it once and you’ll be shocked at how clean your tank can be! Learn more or order.

