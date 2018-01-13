Great RV Accessories Newsletter Issue 64

Posted January 14, 2018

Product Spotlight

Level your RV with your Apple or Android device

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

If your fifth wheel, travel trailer or motorhome isn’t equipped with automatic levelers, you know how much of a bear leveling can be. With one person inside watching the bubble level, another outside manipulating leveling boards or manual cranks, the shouting and frustration is real.

An easier way looks to have been hit upon, particularly if you’re a member of the crowd that carries an Apple or Android device. Called “The WoBLR,” it may well reduce the frustration of time-consuming running back and forths, and the neighborhood-disturbing shouts associated with the leveling process. Here’s the premise: The WoBLR is like being outside your rig – and yet watching a level inside your rig. The clear display on your phone or tablet also shows the offset for your jackpoints, making leveling a whole lot easier.

At the heart of the system is the level itself – a small electronic device that can mount just about anywhere in your RV. No, you don’t need to mount it flat to the floor, taking up valuable cabinet or floor space. The WoBLR can be mounted just about anywhere, and in nearly any orientation in your rig. The developer told us that their initial prototype was mounted on a ceiling. So, for practical purposes, you could mount it on the inside of a cabinet sidewall.

To use it, download the free RVIQ WoBLR app from the Apple App or Google Play store. With the app installed, you’ll pair your Apple or Android with the WoBLR. The connection uses a long-range Bluetooth signal – you won’t need to worry about being connected to the Internet to use the WoBLR. And when we say “long-range,” we mean it: The company says the WoBLR signal range is up to 150 feet – much farther than you’ve experienced with a Bluetooth hands-free phone device.

With the WoBLR “parked” where you want it, you’ll need to drag out your own bubble level and level the rig to where you feel comfortable. Once that’s accomplished, using the app on your device, a HOME calibration command will orient the WoBLR. It may ask you a question or two about how you’ve oriented the WoBLR device, and with that out of the way you’re good to go. From now on, when you need to level your rig, it’s a simple matter of bringing up the app on your device and looking at real-time leveling information.

While the WoBLR works brilliantly for both towable RVs and motorhomes, for the towable set, there’s one more function that can make your breaking camp a lot easier. Arrive at your camp, and raise the trailer or fifth wheel to the point where you can disconnect your tow rig. Turn on the app, push a button, and the system “remembers” the correct height required for re-hitching. When it’s time to leave, the hitch point recall will show you when you’ve raised or lowered your rig enough to get back over the hitch ball or back into the fifth wheel saddle without – er – a hitch!

THE DEVICE ITSELF IS POWERED by replaceable batteries. Alas, if the batteries die, the WoBLR’s memory develops an e-version of dementia, which will require fresh batteries – and a recalibration with a bubble level. To preclude this issue, the device has a power switch that will put it to sleep and preserve the batteries. We’re told that if one shuts the device off while the rig is laid up in storage, it could be years before you’d need to replace the batteries.

If you’re a “multiple device” person, you can install the appropriate app on all your phones or tablets, and once you’ve paired them with the WoBLR, it’ll “talk” to any of them without any issue.

You can find the RV Intelligence WoBLR device on Amazon for around $99. The app is free for both Apple and Android users.

