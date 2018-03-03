Great RV Accessories Newsletter Issue 66

Posted March 4, 2018

Product Spotlight

By Chuck Woodbury

You’ve heard of the Venturi effect, and you likely know there are people who make their life’s work studying how wind and air currents work. Some of these people specialize in sewer vent systems. Aren’t you glad they do, so the rest of us don’t have to?

Some of these people came up with the 360 Siphon Roof Vent, designed to not only suck out odorous fumes from your sewer system (that’s tech talk for toilet) but also be easy to install, work forever, be affordable, and other good stuff.

I just so happen to own a 360 vent — it’s right up on my roof — and it’s one of the best investments I ever made. If RV manufacturers weren’t so cheap, they’d install these on the roof of every RV they build. And do you know what would happen if they did? Reports from RVers that their RVs smell like an outhouse would nearly disappear. I’ve had my 360 vent for about six years now, and since I installed it, the stink is gone. For me, the problem was worse when I was driving my motorhome on hot summer days, when the contents of ye ol’ sewer tank were perking hot.

Here’s what the manufacturer of the 360 Siphon claims, and from what I know, it’s all true:

1. ODOR FREE

By design, the 360 Siphon can only create an updraft (law of physics), and the possibility of odors and gases from the holding tanks entering the RV living space is totally eliminated.

2. ENVIRONMENTALLY FRIENDLY

Waste breakdown will occur 3 to 4 times faster and more completely because of the constant, oxygen-rich environment provided by the 360 Siphon. Caustic chemicals such as formaldehyde and perfumed coverups are no longer necessary.

3. A HEALTHIER LIVING ENVIRONMENT

Breathe easier when noxious fumes and gases are no longer allowed to enter the RV living space.

4. EASILY INSTALLED

The 360 Siphon can be refitted to any existing RV usually in less than 20 minutes by anyone who can use a screwdriver and a putty knife (to scrape off any old sealants). This permanent, one-time, maintenance-free application replaces the existing factory-installed vent caps.

5. AFFORDABLE

The 360 Siphon Roof Vent can be purchased for about $30 from Drainmaster or Amazon.com.

This RV water hose never kinks

This RV water-safe drinking hose self-straightens with a reflex mesh design to prevent kinking. Solid brass octagon female coupling ensures a tight no-leak connection. The highly rated hose is FDA approved with a limited lifetime warranty. Fed up with water hoses that are always kinking? This is the answer. Comes in various lengths. Learn more or order.

Shurhold’s SMC cleaner does it all

For many RV owners, time is a precious commodity – they’d rather be out enjoying the road than stuck in the driveway detailing their RV. Professional-grade SMC (Serious Multi-purpose Cleaner) from Shurhold Industries makes short work of a long list of cleaning chores. It’s a powerful degreaser and stain remover that contains no bleach, so it’s safe on a wide range of surfaces whether interior, exterior or in mechanical areas. Learn more.

Stop losing your hitch pin

RV Intelligence, a manufacturer of aftermarket products and accessories for recreational vehicles, is selling the Hitch PinLeash at select RV accessory retailers. The Hitch PinLeash is a strap designed to easily mount in hitching environments. It provides security against loss of 5/8-inch and 1/2-inch hitch pins and clips, as well as visual confirmation the pin is in place and secure. Read more.

Spiff up your campsite patio with a colorful patio mat

Not all RV campsite patios have a nice surface to walk on outside your door. Or maybe you’re tired of the same old green indoor/outdoor artificial grass rug. Well, it may be time for a change. Spiff up your outdoor living area with a new, colorful, easy-maintenance patio mat. Learn more.

Easy way to avoid damage from high voltage

Prime Products AC voltage line meter is the easiest, most inexpensive way to know if your RV’s voltage is safe. Just plug it into any power outlet. Gauge shows when power is too high or low, to help protect voltage-sensitive equipment such as air conditioners and computers. Red zone indicates voltage-sensitive appliances should be turned off to prevent damage. Learn more or order.

Let there be light without flipping a switch

This Starlights Smart Light can be used as an entryway light which can prevent accidental slips and falls. The 12-volt low-profile light can be mounted on any side of your RV. It automatically deactivates when daylight approaches. One neat thing about the light is that it can distinguish between small animals and people, to keep it from turning on when the neighbor’s cat walks by. Read more.

RV 12V cooler/warmer cup for road trips

No one likes a hot drink in the summer or a cold drink in the winter. The Urtheone Auto Electric Cup Cold/Hot Drink Holder is great for a road trip or long drive. Because of the fast heating and cooling function, you can enjoy a warm or cold drink in your RV or car in minutes. It’s very easy to operate – just plug it into your vehicle (DC12V) with the included power cord and move from cool to heat with just a punch of a button. Learn more.

RV Stabilizer Jack Pads help prevent jacks from sinking

You likely won’t always camp on a stable concrete pad – it could be on grass, dirt or asphalt that has softened in the hot summer sun. Camco’s Stabilizer Jack Pads are specifically designed for use with stack jacks, fifth wheel stabilizers, swing-down stabilizers and awning arms to keep them from sinking into soft ground. Read more.

Slide seal conditioner improves slide out function, prolongs life

Replacing your slide out seals is not a chore you would look forward to. You can help prevent early deterioration – and necessary replacement – of the seals by treating them with a seal conditioner. Thetford’s Premium RV Slide Out Rubber Seal Conditioner is formulated to prevent fading, cracking and deterioration on all types of rubber seals – slide out seals, window and door seals, tires and other rubber products. Learn more.

Best way to fill your batteries

Fill this container with distilled water, insert the nozzle into the cell of your battery, then push & hold. When the battery is at the proper level, the water will automatically stop. Then move to the next cell, etc. You won’t over- or under-fill your batteries this way, helping extend their lives. Learn more or order at Amazon.com.

Keep your RV from rocking and rolling

These sturdy steel Husky Stabilizing Scissor Jacks will keep your trailer or 5th wheel stable. The jacks come in a pair, each supporting 6,500 pounds with a lift of 24 inches. Can be welded on. Easy installation. 35 sq. inch base plate. Black powder coated. 2-year limited manufacturer warranty. Learn more or order.

Graphite keeps your locks working

Keep your RV’s locks (and other locks, too) working the way they should. This product from AGS will keep them lubricated and working smoothly and will guard against sticking and dirt buildup. Also reduces wear and corrosion. This should be essential equipment on all RVs. Learn more or order.

• Solar lamp for your campsite or picnic table.

• Carefree extends living space on Starcraft toy haulers.

• KeySmart puts bulky keys into single fold-up device.

Eliminate holding tank odors!

Eliminate disgusting tank odors for less than $1 per treatment with formaldehyde-free Unique RV Digest-It. Unique’s highly concentrated, non-toxic blend of tank cleaning microbes maintains clean sensors, eliminates odors, and liquefies the solids in your tank, ensuring no backups. All without harsh chemicals or dangerous ingredients. Try it once and you’ll be shocked at how clean your tank can be! Learn more or order.

