Great RV Accessories Newsletter Issue 67

Posted April 1, 2018

Surge Guard adds over-voltage protection



By Mike Sokol

I’ve written extensively about the importance of over-voltage protection of your RV’s electrical system. That’s because even a few seconds of 240 volts sent to an electrical system that’s expecting 120 volts can destroy it. This can not only take place with a 30-amp outlet that’s accidentally miswired with 240 volts, as I’ve recently written about, it can also occur with a properly wired 50-amp/240-volt outlet that’s lost its neutral connection. In that case the 240 volts that are supposed to divide evenly to 120/120 volts can instead divide to something like 180/60 or even 200/40 volts, and whatever appliances in your RV that are unlucky enough to be on the high voltage leg can be damaged. Then it’s goodbye microwave or refrigerator or whatever.

Until now 50-amp smart surge protectors could only detect a lost neutral upstream of their power connection. That is, they could detect an open neutral in the campground pedestal, but couldn’t sense a lost neutral downstream of themselves inside of your RV.

But all of that has changed with the introduction of the Surge Guard 34950. I visited the Surge Guard lab a few months ago and saw a demonstration of this technology on the test bench. Basically it works by comparing the current flowing through the two hot lines and predicts how much neutral current there should be if it’s connected properly.

So if the neutral wire continuity is lost from something like a broken wire, loose connection or even corrosion, the Surge Guard processor (with a new patent pending) determines that there’s a lost neutral somewhere, even downstream of itself and possibly inside of the RV, and disconnects the AC power safely. This is clever engineering that can save your RV’s appliances.

I believe that every RV should have a smart surge protector to guard against power problems. And the new technology from Surge Guard offers an extra level of protection from over-voltage conditions not previously available.

