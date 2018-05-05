Great RV Accessories Newsletter, Issue 68

Posted May 6, 2018

News, information and reviews of great gizmos and gadgets for RVers. Published online once a month by the editors of RVtravel.com. If you are not already subscribed, click here to sign up now.

Product Spotlight

Help avoid water damage with Leak Alert

By Deanna Tolliver

It’s a beautiful day and you and your family have enjoyed a week at the campground. You’re all looking forward to steaks this evening, so you open your basement storage door to get the propane grill. Uh-oh. There’s water on the floor; there’s a LOT of water inside the compartment. You see soggy paper towels, wet lawn chairs, and the water has started to creep up the carpet on the walls. So much for steaks tonight; you turn off the water to the rig and start taking your soggy belongings outside.

Water damage in an RV can be devastating and expensive to repair. If you could be alerted to a leak when it first starts, wouldn’t that be great?

The Leak Alert is designed to help you do that. It’s an electronic water detector that emits a loud alarm when the sensors make contact with water.

The unit is small (easily fits in your hand), portable, and powered by one 9V battery. The sensors are two wires that run from the bottom of the unit and up one side. After installing the battery, you test the unit: just wet a finger and touch the two sensor contacts. I did this test and can vouch for how loud and sensitive it is. The alarm is a series of beeps, much like a smoke detector.

But I wanted to know if I could hear the alarm if the unit was in the storage area. So I set the detector in a shallow bowl of water, put it “downstairs,” shut the cargo door and went inside the RV. I could easily hear the alarm, both outside and inside.

The Leak Alert will float and the alarm will sound continuously for the life of the battery, up to 72 hours, per the insert that comes with the detector. A 2-pack sells for $19.99 on Amazon, or there is a 5-pack for just over $40.

I can envision having one of these detectors in several critical areas in an RV: under the kitchen and bathroom sinks, on the floor behind a washer and the toilet, in the basement area near a water pump, under a water filter, and near the point where the water supply enters the RV. A relatively small investment could save you hundreds, if not thousands, in replacement or repair costs. And hopefully you won’t have any more surprises when you take out your grill for supper!

DID YOU MISS the last RVtravel.com NEWSLETTER? If so, read it here.

Odors that make special appearances in extreme heat? Say goodbye!

The Unique Tank Odor Eliminator is the leader in hot weather odor elimination. If you’re tired of those disgusting smells coming from your RV bathroom in hot weather, or when you’re off the grid, say no more! These drop-in tablets work in both gray and black tanks, and will completely remove, not just mask, odors. Perfect for dry-campers who are worried about using too much water. Drop in a tablet, and flush! Learn more or order here.

Stay campfire-safe with Outland Firebowl gas fire pit

You don’t have to give up having a campfire this summer, no matter how dry – and even during campfire restrictions – if you’ve brought along a portable fire bowl. Perfect for outdoor recreation, the standard Outland 823, 19-inch diameter, 58,000 BTU Firebowl adds ambiance to any outdoor activity and offers the easy alternative to traditional labor-intensive campfires. Learn more.

Get a great finish with Shurhold’s Dual Action Polisher PRO

Shurhold improves their popular orbital polisher with the new pro model, designed to get the job done faster and easier and give a professional finish to your RV. The Shurhold Dual Action Polisher PRO, similar to the original Shurhold Dual Action Polisher, features an extra large 21 mm orbit and a 6″ quick-change backing plate. Read more.

Carefree’s Screen Room adds extra living space to your RV

With summer on its way, camping season will soon be in full swing. When it gets hot and buggy, or when the grandkids show up for the weekend, you will appreciate an extra screened-in room that fits under your awning. The Carefree Vacation’r Screen Room is a high quality, lightweight room specifically designed to fit nearly all traditional patio awnings with an 8-foot extension. Made of tough, lightweight material, it’s easy to carry and store, quick to set up, and comes with a convenient storage bag. Learn more

Camco Store at Amazon.com

There isn’t much you need for your RV that Camco doesn’t have. If you think we’re kidding, then click through to the Camco store on Amazon where you’ll find some of their best-selling products — all for your RV or for you to make your RVing better. Click here and you’ll feel like a kid in a candy store.

Be prepared with the Stansport Camper’s Multi-Tool

The Stansport 8575 Camper’s Multi-Tool is useful whether you’re camping, hiking, backpacking, thwarting zombie attacks, fishing or working in the yard – it has everything you need to get the job done. Features ax, hammer, knife, saw, multiple blades, Philips and flathead screwdrivers, file, pliers, wire cutter, can opener and wrench. Read more.

Xtend Outdoors offers custom RV skirting

Xtend Outdoors announced the launch of custom skirting for RVs. Made of heavy-duty vinyl, the RV skirting endures all kinds of weather elements, according to a press release. It can also withstand heavy winds. The RV skirting, which runs on all sides of the RV, also insulates the interior temperature, cutting down on costs for heating or cooling the RV while also keeping pipes from freezing. Learn more.

Keep your sheets tight with suspenders

You know how hard it is to find fitted bed sheets that will exactly fit your particular RV bed. There are many types of mattresses but the corners of your fitted sheets are a one-size-fits-all type and don’t do the job of keeping them tight. With bed sheet suspenders you can pull the wrinkles out and keep the corners tightly in place. Learn more.

Waterless trap for your RV plumbing system

Make foul smelling odors a thing of the past!

Already used by major RV manufacturers, the revolutionary HepvO waterless trap is a fantastic alternative to a conventional ‘P’ trap and it won’t fail due to evaporation, movement, freezing or leakage. Its unique membrane prevents foul air from the grey water tank entering your RV and its in-line design helps create extra storage space! Learn more.

Gizmos and Gadgets at RVtravel.com

For years, in each of our weekly issues of the RVtravel.com newsletter we’ve reviewed or told you about hundreds of useful, interesting or unusual gizmos and gadgets for your RV, or to enhance your RV travels. Click here to browse through all those products.

Trying to pay off your RV?

RVing should be about freedom, not monthly payments. The income you earn by renting it out could cover the cost of ownership — up to $4,250 a month for a Class A motorhome or $1,780 a month for a popup trailer. Find out how to rent your RV safely on Campanda.com.

Products you might need

for your RV at Amazon.com

•RV parts and accessories

•RV hitches and tow products

•RV holding tank treatments

•RV books and directories

•Camco products

Or search at:

•Dyers RV Parts and Accessories

‘Earthquake Putty’ keeps stuff in place

Do you have items in your RV you like to keep in place — on a table, bedstand or counter? You need this. Collectors Hold Museum Putty is designed to keep items secure in earthquakes! Hey, a moving RV is a constant earthquake! To use this, pull off what you need, roll until soft, apply to the base of the object then lightly press it to the surface. Later, it comes off clean. RVers love it! Cheap, too! Learn more or order.

Check out these RV accessories that were featured recently in the RV Travel Newsletter

• Stop wasting water when cooking pasta.

• Camco Folding Grill Table sets up in seconds, folds to 6 in. tall.

• Winegard announces debut of TV signal finder app.

• Protect your valuables with AmazonBasics Security Safe.

Eliminate holding tank odors!

Eliminate disgusting tank odors for less than $1 per treatment with formaldehyde-free Unique RV Digest-It. Unique’s highly concentrated, non-toxic blend of tank cleaning microbes maintains clean sensors, eliminates odors, and liquefies the solids in your tank, ensuring no backups. All without harsh chemicals or dangerous ingredients. Try it once and you’ll be shocked at how clean your tank can be! Learn more or order.



Great RV Accessories Newsletter Staff :

Editor and Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Managing editor: Diane McGovern. Senior editor: Bob Difley. Contributing writers: Russ De Maris and Andrew Robinson. Administrative Assistant: Emily Woodbury

ADVERTISE in this newsletter or in any of our dozens of RV websites and blogs. Contact Gail Meyring at Gail(at)RVtravel.com .

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.



Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way #265, Edmonds, WA 98020. Email: Deanna (at) rvtravel.com.



This website utilizes some advertising services. Sometimes we are paid if you click one of those links and purchase a product or service. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers. RVtravel.com is a participant in the Walmart and Camping World Affiliate Programs which are designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by referrals to their websites. Amazon and the Amazon logo are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for us to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites. RVtravel.com includes links to other websites. We cannot control the content and/or privacy policies of those sites. Please be aware when you leave this newsletter or any other section of RVtravel.com to read the privacy statements of any of those websites that collect personally identifiable information. Our own privacy policy applies only to RVtravel.com and its affiliated blogs.

Copyright © 2018 by RVtravel.com