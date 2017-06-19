



Great RV Accessories Newsletter, Issue 57

Posted June 20, 2017

News, information and reviews of great gizmos and gadgets for RVers.

We’re back!

It’s been more than a year since we put this newsletter on hold as we simplified and streamlined our operations at RVtravel.com. But we’re back now once a month. In each issue we’ll tell you about a dozen or so gizmos and gadgets you might find useful for your RV or on your RV travels.

I hope you enjoy the issue. Please tell us about any great RV accessories that you simply could not do without! Send to Diane (at) RVtravel.com .

Chuck Woodbury

editor

Diagnose engine problems in a snap!

This Auto Link Code Reader features the unique patented One-Click I/M readiness key, color display & built-in speaker. It easily enables users to verify repairs, road test, check State Emission Monitor Status and solve basic engine & drivability problems. It works on all 1996 and newer vehicles (OBD II & CAN)-domestic and import. It easily determines the cause of the Malfunction Indicator Light ( MIL). Learn more or order.

Dometic introduces first pedal-operated macerator RV toilet

The MasterFlush 7640 RV toilet is the first pedal-operated macerating toilet in the recreation vehicle industry. Fitting in the same space as older RV toilets, the MF 7640 toilet offers a user-friendly, powerful performance upgrade from typical gravity-flush toilets. It easily replaces many gravity-flush toilets or makes a great “second” toilet without having to locate directly above the waste tank. Learn more.

Secure your keys in HitchSafe receiver safe

Do you ever fear that you may lose your keys during a hike? According to the “best” thieves, there is no perfect place to hide your keys in your campsite or on your RV that they can’t find. But now HitchSafe may have solved that problem. The HitchSafe HS7000 Key Vault slides into your hitch receiver and locks. When open it is large enough for not only keys, but also an emergency credit card, cash or driver’s license. Then hide its existence with an ordinary looking dust cover that conceals and protects it. Read more.

Free up stuck hardware, snaps and zippers with E-Z Snap

Outdoor storage wreaks havoc on snaps, zippers and hinges. Iosso Products’ E-Z Snap frees the most stubborn fastener back to like-new condition. It also lubricates and reduces friction on drawer slides and other places a little added slip is needed. It’s made in the USA and is nonhazardous and environmentally responsible. Learn more.

Atwood Carbon Monoxide Alarm is made for RVs!

This is the CO detector aboard the RV Travel motorhome. In our opinion, it’s the best. It was recommended to us by Mac the Fire Guy, THE authority on RV fire safety. This detector has a 10-year lifespan so needs to be replaced only half as often as most detectors. If you do not have a good CO detector in your RV, you’re living dangerously. Learn more or order.

Video: Product review

The most portable grill ever!

This 10×9 inch grill is the most compact grill ever! And it weighs just 19.8 ounces, a little over a pound! It’s hard to conceive of another grill that stores so compactly to fit in a tiny space. If you travel in a small RV with limited storage, this may be just the thing for you. Click the video for a demonstration or click here to learn more or order at a good price.

Protect your motorhome’s appearance with a custom bra

If you’re frustrated with the dings and scratches on your motorhome’s front cap and having to scrape the bugs off after each trip, then you need a bra for your motorhome. A custom-fitted RV bra from CarBras will prevent those rock gouges and bug acid from scarring your front end cap. Read more.

Economical 2-bike rack bolts to rear RV bumper

Taking bicycles along with you on your RV trips makes a lot of sense. They not only provide transportation around the campground and on trails but also provide the exercise that we all need to stay healthy and vigorous. The Swagman 2-Bike RV Bumper Rack provides an easy and inexpensive solution for carrying two bikes safely on the back of an RV, where they can be easily loaded and unloaded. Learn more.

Custom windshield drapes spiff up your RV, keep it cooler

Custom RV Windshield Drapes are drapes for your RV front windshield. They are made from Turin polyester in a faux silk design and are intrinsically fire retardant. They are pleated and made in pairs (2 panels), but can be ordered as a single panel, three-panel, or even four-panel. All of the curtains are ready to hang on your existing track when they arrive. The curtains are fully lined, and custom made for your RV. Learn more.

Best way to fill your batteries

Fill this container with distilled water, insert the nozzle into the cell of your battery, then push & hold. When the battery is at the proper level, the water will automatically stop. Then move to the next cell, etc. You won’t over- or under-fill your batteries this way, helping extend their lives. Learn more or order at Amazon.com.

For years, in each of our weekly issues of the RVtravel.com newsletter we’ve reviewed or told you about hundreds of useful, interesting or unusual gizmos and gadgets for your RV, or to enhance your RV travels. Click here to browse through all those products.

Stock up on AA batteries

So many of our electronic devices these days use AA batteries. You won’t find a better deal on these Performance Alkaline Batteries than at Amazon.com. Check out this 48 pack. The price per battery is ridiculously low!

Graphite keeps your locks working

Keep your RV’s locks (and other locks, too) working the way they should. This product from AGS will keep them lubricated and working smoothly and will guard against sticking and dirt buildup. Also reduces wear and corrosion. This should be essential equipment on all RVs. Learn more or order.

Power or charge your AC & USB devices

This portable inverter is perfect for powering or charging your electric devices while you’re on the road or without hookups (or don’t want to use a generator). Just plug it into your 12-volt plug (cigarette lighter) and you’re ready to go with two AC outlets to run or charge your laptop or small appliance, or power or charge two USB devices. Learn more.

Video of interest

Flushable toilet wipes are bad news for RVs

Moist toilet wipes are popular these days. But never, ever put them into your RV’s toilet. Here’s why.

Eliminate holding tank odors!

Eliminate disgusting tank odors for less than $1 per treatment with formaldehyde-free Unique RV Digest-It. Unique’s highly concentrated, non-toxic blend of tank cleaning microbes maintains clean sensors, eliminates odors, and liquefies the solids in your tank, ensuring no backups. All without harsh chemicals or dangerous ingredients. Try it once and you’ll be shocked at how clean your tank can be! Learn more or order.

