Great RV Accessories Newsletter Issue 59

Posted August 24, 2017

Product Spotlight Warning!

By Emily Woodbury

STAFF WRITER

Many RVers, me included, often spend our summer evenings by our beloved grill. A grill can be our best friend on a beautiful evening. My obsession this summer has been grilled peaches with a drizzle of honey — if you haven’t tried it yet, make it tomorrow night’s side (before the season ends!) — with a nice steak and salad.

I just bought my first grill. After living in New York City for many years without any outdoor space, I’m thrilled to be back in Seattle with a beautiful, spacious balcony overlooking 200 acres. I’ve been outside several nights a week, feeling like a Food Network “grill master” with my tongs, my apron, and my charred choice of protein. After dinner, I clean the grill; scrape, brush, scrub. That was the routine — until now…

MY GRILL BRUSH, my favorite handy tool in charge of scraping off all the burnt leftovers, turns out, could be deadly. Between 2002 and 2014, a total of 1,698 people were hospitalized — about 130 people a year — because they ingested a bristle which had fallen off the brush then stuck to the next piece of food thrown on the grill. These numbers do not include cases from urgent care clinics so they could be larger. Bristles may get lodged in the throat, requiring surgery, or they may travel down as far as the intestines, which may be punctured. Granted, many other things cause more frequent hospital visits, but for campers who spend many nights grilling, there’s a scary chance that it could happen.

Needless to say, I’m done using my wire brush after reading the many horror stories. There are plenty of brushes with nylon bristles and wire mesh which bear investigating. I’ve been told that a crinkled up ball of tin foil to scrape works well too. If you have a favorite grill brush, type or brand, please let me know in the comments below! If you do continue using a wire-bristled brush, make sure to inspect both the grill and your food before eating.

Tank Sensors Reading Full?

Restore them overnight with Caravan Sensor Cleaner

Caravan’s highly concentrated, bio-enzymatic formula is guaranteed to remove the debris causing your tanks to misread. No driving necessary. No dangerous chemicals. No strong odors. Perfect for full-timers and permanently parked RVs. Learn more or or buy at Amazon.com.

Move a 15,000-pound trailer by remote control

Moving a trailer with serious weight requires raw power. But the larger the tow vehicle, often the less maneuverable the rig becomes. With Parkit360’s Transformer 15K Trailer Dolly, one person can move a 15,000 lb. fifth wheel, tag-a-long, gooseneck or traditional trailer with absolute ease by simply walking and steering with its wireless remote control. Learn more.

Tayama Thermal Cooker works like a crock pot with little energy

Crock pots and slow cookers are nice – if you are plugged into shore power. But when boondocking, not so much. But with the Tayama Thermal Cooker you can prepare those mouth-watering casseroles, stews, soups, veggies, and more with a fraction of the cooking time, and all for just minutes on a burner of your gas stove. Read more.

Thule announces new Vertex 2-bike carrier

The new Thule Vertex hitch rack’s unique arc design makes it easier to load and unload bikes, provides better ground clearance, and gives you greater distance between your bikes for easy transport. Hold Fast Cradles cushion the bikes and provide maximum bike security. Check it out.

Stinky holding tank odors? Here’s the solution

Eliminate disgusting tank odors for less than $1 per treatment with formaldehyde-free Unique RV Digest-It. Unique’s highly concentrated, non-toxic blend of tank cleaning microbes maintains clean sensors, eliminates odors and liquefies the solids in your tank, ensuring no backups. All without harsh chemicals or dangerous ingredients. Try it once and you’ll be shocked at how clean your tank can be! Learn more or order.

Video: Product review



Trailer owners: How to check the level of your propane tanks

Veteran travel trailer owners will tell you it’s no fun to run out of propane. In this short video, RVtravel.com editor Chuck Woodbury discusses three devices that claim to answer the question, “How much propane is left in the tank?” A good example of the final product shown in the video, the Dometic LPGC10 LP Gas Checker, is available at Amazon.com.

Cordless vac gets sky-high rating

More than 12,000 Amazon customers have given this Black and Decker CHV1410L cordless hand vacuum an excellent rating. It boasts lithium technology, strong suction and fade-free power. With a translucent bagless dirt bowl, the dirt is easy to see and empty. Ever-ready, the hand vac can hold a charge for up to 18 months. Perfect for the RV! Learn more or order.

Make operation of your A/C in summer safer with SmartPlug

During the heat of summer, many RV owners turn on their air conditioning units. Whether portable or installed, they have serious power requirements that can strain and overload outdated, twist-type shore power systems. A safer approach is to use the revolutionary SmartPlug. Learn more.



New Fuel Injector Pro combats carbon deposits, restores performance

Vehicles today are more advanced than ever before, but despite the latest in technological advancements, they still can’t clean themselves, especially the inside of the engine. To keep advanced and traditional engines running like new, Gold Eagle Co. is introducing a new, high-quality fuel system cleaner to help combat common engine issues. Read more.



ASA Electronics® develops new replacement rearview mirror

Introducing the latest Voyager® Replacement Rearview Mirror Monitor from ASA Electronics. Changing lanes, merging into traffic, and backing up have never been so manageable. Real-time, crystal-clear images of your vehicle’s blind spots are displayed right on your rearview mirror via a digital signal. Learn more.

Deep clean your RV’s roof!

Thetford’s Premium RV Rubber Roof Cleaner & Conditioner not only deep cleans rubber, but fiberglass & aluminum roofs, too! It removes oxidation, bird droppings and dirt buildup. Cleans, conditions & adds UV blocker in one easy step. Watch the video or learn more or order.

Graphite keeps your locks working

Keep your RV’s locks (and other locks, too) working the way they should. This product from AGS will keep them lubricated and working smoothly and will guard against sticking and dirt buildup. Also reduces wear and corrosion. This should be essential equipment on all RVs. Learn more or order.

Best way to fill your batteries

Fill this container with distilled water, insert the nozzle into the cell of your battery, then push & hold. When the battery is at the proper level, the water will automatically stop. Then move to the next cell, etc. You won’t over- or under-fill your batteries this way, helping extend their lives. Learn more or order at Amazon.com.

