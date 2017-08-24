Comments for Great RV Accessories Newsletter Issue 59
Ref: Emily’s Product Spotlight Warning
After I saw a program on TV about a young boy getting a piece of the BBQ grill brush caught in his intestines I came up with the idea of using a wire brush used by welders. instead off tiny thin brass or copper wire, it has much longer and larger diameter wires. It really gets deep into the grill and cleans great. The handle is thick and easy to use, but could be longer. I also use a couple of strong paper towels with olive oil to wipe it clean and keep it from rusting. About 5 years now and going strong and the grill looks great.
Two words: grill mats. Your grill will never be hard to clean again
I use the old method of oven cleaner. I place my grill on a couple of pieces of newspaper and spray liberally (outside, of course and wearing rubber gloves) with oven cleaner. I fold over the newspaper, making sure both sides of the grill are coated with oven cleaner. Newspapers and grill are placed in a trash bag and left outside overnight. The next day, while wearing gloves, I rinse the grill off with copious amounts of water, then take inside and scrub with a green scrubber. It works every time.
I have been using a Weber grill scrubber. It works very well.
Hey
re: The tank sensor cleaner that “requires no driving around”. If you go to the web site link and enlarge the bottle label it states you need to “drive for 20 minutes” !! A contradiction exists here.
Emily, you’re really dating yourself using the term “tin foil”. Hopefully this is just something you picked up from your father
Hi Emily,
I have two favorites that I use. First I use the Char-Broil, Cool-Clean brush to clean the top followed by the Char-Broli, Cool-Clean 360 to get between the grates.
Best two brushes I have ever bought, got them at Lower.
-
Lowes, no Lower. Darn auto correct
Good article Emily and welcome aboard RVtravel.com! We enjoy the blog and of course you’re dad’s writing and outlook on all things RVing and other.
Favorite Grill Brush: My favorite grill brush is not a brush at all but rather a 1″ dia. piece of “green” bamboo about 1 foot long with one end cut at about a 60º angle. The angled end slips between the grill bars and the green bamboo flexes allowing you to scrape off all the burnt on stuff WITHOUT damaging any ceramic coatings you may have. Works great on SS too. Easy to make and if it gets a little dull just cut a new edge or find you some bamboo and make another one.