  • Favorite Grill Brush: My favorite grill brush is not a brush at all but rather a 1″ dia. piece of “green” bamboo about 1 foot long with one end cut at about a 60º angle. The angled end slips between the grill bars and the green bamboo flexes allowing you to scrape off all the burnt on stuff WITHOUT damaging any ceramic coatings you may have. Works great on SS too. Easy to make and if it gets a little dull just cut a new edge or find you some bamboo and make another one.

  • Ref: Emily’s Product Spotlight Warning
    After I saw a program on TV about a young boy getting a piece of the BBQ grill brush caught in his intestines I came up with the idea of using a wire brush used by welders. instead off tiny thin brass or copper wire, it has much longer and larger diameter wires. It really gets deep into the grill and cleans great. The handle is thick and easy to use, but could be longer. I also use a couple of strong paper towels with olive oil to wipe it clean and keep it from rusting. About 5 years now and going strong and the grill looks great.

    • Hi, Ted! So glad you’re already aware of the dangers of this tool. Great advice about the welder’s brush – I’m going to look into this. Glad you found a less dangerous alternative to keeping your grill clean!

      • Regarding the LP gauges, the “pressure” ones are complete GARBAGE. I explain why here:

        https://youtu.be/_D6KD6ID3J8

        Basically, propane maintains the same 40psi GAS pressure until the LIQUID propane is nearly gone, so while the needle will move, it doesn’t actually indicate ANYTHING about the level of propane in the tank.

      • My method for cleaning grills — surprisingly, just put the grill in a plastic garbage bag with a few ounces of white vinegar… after about an hour, not only does all the “scum” come off, but any small spots of rust will have been “un-rusted” like magic. It’s weird, but it WORKS. I recovered a cast iron grill that I was going to throw out for being hopelessly rusted, and now it’s back in service.

        • I don’t think this is weird at all, Wolfe! This sounds like a great idea. I use vinegar instead of many toxic cleaning chemicals around my apartment and find it always does the trick. I’ll give this a try! Thank you!

  • I use the old method of oven cleaner. I place my grill on a couple of pieces of newspaper and spray liberally (outside, of course and wearing rubber gloves) with oven cleaner. I fold over the newspaper, making sure both sides of the grill are coated with oven cleaner. Newspapers and grill are placed in a trash bag and left outside overnight. The next day, while wearing gloves, I rinse the grill off with copious amounts of water, then take inside and scrub with a green scrubber. It works every time.

  • Hey
    re: The tank sensor cleaner that “requires no driving around”. If you go to the web site link and enlarge the bottle label it states you need to “drive for 20 minutes” !! A contradiction exists here.

    • You’re somewhat correct, BD2. But in the more complete product description farther down on the page on Amazon, it indicates, “A short drive is helpful but not necessary.” And our ad in the newsletter states, “No driving necessary.” So that is technically not a contradiction. A “20-minute” drive doesn’t seem like it would make much difference, actually. But thanks for being so careful — we wouldn’t want to inadvertently misrepresent something. —Diane at RVtravel.com

  • Emily, you’re really dating yourself using the term “tin foil”. Hopefully this is just something you picked up from your father

      • In the early part of the 20th century, most of the foil produced was, in fact, made of tin. It was used in packaging—cigarette packs were lined with it and chewing gum sticks were wrapped in it—and also for wrapping leftover food. The problem was, it gave whatever it touched a distinctive “tinny” taste, just like foods left too long in a tin can.

        Tin foil had other uses, too. It was also used as a recording medium for a time (Thomas Edison’s famous 1877 recitation of “Mary Had a Little Lamb” was on tin), but because the recordings didn’t last very long, manufacturers switched to wax cylinders.

        In 1926, the U.S. Foil Company (the parent company of Reynolds Metals) introduced aluminum foil. It was an immediate hit. The material was lightweight, non-corrosive, and less expensive than other foils to produce, since it could be rolled much thinner and the yield per roll was much higher. One of the first commercially available products available pre-wrapped in aluminum foil was Eskimo Pies.

        So even though tin foil has been out of vogue for almost 80 years, some people still cling to that name—maybe because it has three less syllables than aluminum, or maybe because that’s what grandma always called it.

        Tin foil still has its useful place in society, however: There are some who advise that tin foil makes a far more effective deflector beanie than its aluminum counterpart when it comes to protecting your thoughts from V-chips and other spy signals.

  • Hi Emily,
    I have two favorites that I use. First I use the Char-Broil, Cool-Clean brush to clean the top followed by the Char-Broli, Cool-Clean 360 to get between the grates.
    Best two brushes I have ever bought, got them at Lower.

  • Good article Emily and welcome aboard RVtravel.com! We enjoy the blog and of course you’re dad’s writing and outlook on all things RVing and other.

