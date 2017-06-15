Gulf Stream recalls Vista Cruiser, Vintage Cruiser trailers

Gulf Stream Coach, Inc. (Gulf Stream) is recalling 272 model year 2015-2017 Vista Cruisers and 2016-2018 Vintage Cruiser travel trailers. The Tire Identification Label incorrectly states that the trailers are equipped with ST215/75R 14 Load Range C rated tires when actually they have ST205/65R 14 Load Range D rated tires. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 567, “Certification.”

The incorrect information may cause the user to install the wrong replacement tire, affecting the vehicle’s handling, thereby increasing the risk of a crash.

Gulf Stream will notify owners and will provide them a corrected Tire Identification Label, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin in June 2017. Owners may contact Gulf Stream customer service at 1-800-289-8787. Gulf Stream’s number for this recall is GS250517.

##RVT798