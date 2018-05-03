Gulf Stream recalls motorhomes with missing side lights

Gulf Stream Coach, Inc. (Gulf Stream) is recalling 363 model year 2016-2018 Gulf Stream Conquest and B Touring Cruiser motorhomes, models 6314, 6316, 6317, 6320, 63111, 5291 and 5316.

The vehicles do not have intermediate side marker lights and have front and rear side marker lights that are spaced more than thirty feet apart. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 108, “Lamps, Reflective Devices, and Associated Equipment.”

Without intermediate side marker lights, the motorhome would have decreased visibility to other drivers, increasing the risk of a crash.

Gulf Stream will notify owners, and dealers will install intermediate side marker lights, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin in May 2018. Owners may contact Gulf Stream customer service at 1-800-289-8787. Gulf Stream’s number for this recall is 04172018.