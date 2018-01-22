Gulf Stream recalls 3,034 RVs for bad fire extinguisher

Gulf Stream Coach, Inc. (Gulf Stream) is recalling 3,034 model year 2011-2012 Endura Max fifth wheel, Matrix, Matrix fifth wheel, Yellowstone, Canyon Trail, Aztec, Ridgeline, Mako, Executive Ridgeline, Explorer, Stream-Lite Sport, Stream-Lite Explorer, Gulf Breeze, Gulf Breeze Sport, Visa, Gulf Breeze Explorer, Capri, Northern Express, Champaign Gulf Breeze, Champaign Stream-Lite, Conquest, Innsbrook, Special Edition, Track and Trail, Amerilite, Amerilite Super-Lite, Kingsport Super-Lite, Cavalier, Kingsport, Kingsport Park Model, Serenity Park Model, Trailmaster, Trailmaster Destination, Trailmaster Park Model, and Sky recreational trailers.

These trailers are equipped with Kidde Plastic-Handle or Push Button ‘Pindicator’ Fire Extinguishers that may become clogged, preventing the extinguisher from discharging as expected or requiring excessive force to activate the extinguisher. Additionally, in certain models, the nozzle may detach from the valve assembly with enough force that it could cause injury and also render the product inoperable. For a full list of the affected fire extinguisher models click here.