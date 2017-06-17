Comments for Handling “needy” RV campground neighbors
I have met him (Jeff, Jim, you name him). Always there for hours. Try to clean the outside of your rig and he talks continuously except for when he expects you to stop and answer. Wife has to come to door and save me.
I have the opposite problem… I enjoy “meeting people from all walks of life”, but at most campgrounds folks are overly holed up in their megatrailers watching TV, or cliquish with only the group they brought. Obviously their right, but I think they miss a lot of what *I* enjoy about traveling…
But then again, maybe I’m the stalker Shrink is talking about…