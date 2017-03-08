Handy Gate tailgate lifts loads to and from pickup bed





By Bob Difley

Ultra-Fab Products’ new Handy Gate takes the strain out of moving heavy items, such as handicap mobility scooters, ATVs, golf carts plus many other heavy items from home to your favorite recreation area without the strain of physical lifting.

Handy Gate is a tailgate lift that easily elevates loads of up to 1,000 pounds from the ground to the pickup bed level or from the truck bed back to ground level.

Brian Allred, Ultra-Fab’s vice president of sales and marketing, said, “It’s ideal for RVers, outdoor enthusiasts, landscapers, contractors, service maintenance, plumbers, ranchers, farmers, municipal maintenance departments, and others. And it fits all 2009 and newer Ford, GM, Chevy and Dodge pickup trucks.”

Installation includes a one-time pre-assembly set up that takes approximately one hour. After that, it can be installed and uninstalled in less than three and a half minutes. There’s no truck bed modifications necessary, and it extends the truck bed floor an additional 10 inches for more storage. The Handy Gate is built with sturdy all-steel construction using ball-screw technology without the need for hydraulic fluid. The Handy Gate assembly does not touch the bumper and operates off of the power of a standard 7-way hitch plug. The patent pending design also includes taillights.

Allred said, “Unlike some competitors’ products, where it could take eight or more hours to install and permanently modifies the truck. With the Handy Gate it takes less than three and a half minutes to put it on or take it off so you can have your truck back to its original configuration. The next time you need to use it, it can be reinstalled in three and a half minutes.”

After moving the load onto the lowered tailgate, Handy Gate lifts the load 32 inches to the truck bed in approximately 40 seconds. The Handy Gate has a suggested retail price of $2,299.00.

Allred added, ” We first displayed the Handy Gate at the SEMA show and it was incredibly well received. “

For more information visit the Ultra-Fab website (scroll to almost the bottom of the page for the Handy Gate, then click on the picture).

Information from press release.

Here’s a YouTube video from Ultra-Fab showing the installation process.

Editor: The Handy Gate is listed on Amazon, but with a limited description.

