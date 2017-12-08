Comments for Are you happier with a group or alone?
My wife and I prefer to visit as many places of interest as possible and do quite a bit of hiking and photographing. We tend not to sit around a campfire and eat/drink. We’re usually worn out by day’s end. It’s a great life out there!
Not much for “Group Activities” as I don’t have much of a herd mentality. I do enjoy a covered dish get together or similar event, just not much for the trips to a museum, art gallery or other “Let’s keep it moving folks” type events. Rather do that stuff on my own taking my time. The “If it’s Tuesday it must be Belgium” mentality is beyond my comprehension.
I’m going to Quartzsite for 2 weeks first Quatzfest for Ham radio then to David Boot for OOB fest so I like large groups
Give me a boon dock spot far from the beaten path, my dog and cat, and a good book without any interruptions. Not that I don’t like people, I just prefer to choose the time and spot to be around them.
I belong to several groups: my RV club, exercise class, church groups, etc., and enjoy the camaraderie. I like some group events but not the “Let’s keep it moving folks” type events mentioned by Hank Hoyt. I prefer to visit museums, galleries, etc., either alone or with a couple of friends so I can linger at the things that interest me. However, my philosophy is that a little is better than none at all in those cases.
Interesting results. With all of those big gatherings, I thought we were the only ones who prefer to just smile and wave when we are camping and travel only with close family. The multitude of parks that advertise their group activities led me to believe that most people enjoy that, but 4% is hardly worth catering to.
I still prefer just the company of my wife, but occasionally we’ll take a trip with one other couple. There’s only two or three other couples I want to spend more than an afternoon with, and we sometimes travel with one of them. This is why we go to Quartzsite AFTER the big hullabaloo in January . . .