Has a dealer refused to service your RV because you bought it elsewhere?

Let’s say you bought your RV from a dealer 200 miles away from where you live. Your local dealer either didn’t offer the particular model you wanted or didn’t have it in stock, or the out-of-town dealer would sell it to you for $5,000 less?

The rub comes later when you then call your local dealer to have the RV serviced and are told “You didn’t buy from us so we won’t service it.”

Yes, it happens. At RVtravel.com we get frequent letters from RVers angered by this practice.

Has this happened to you? That’s today’s question.

The poll may take a moment to load, so stand by.