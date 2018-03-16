You see it every time there’s a major emergency — a hurricane, wildfire, flood or other disaster — highways packed with vehicles leaving town, including many RVs. For those with an RV, waiting out the storm or other disaster, or even living in the RV for a few days, weeks or longer is a blessing compared to those who need to find lodging.
How about you? Have you ever used your RV during such an emergency? Please answer the poll, and leave a comment.
The poll may take a few moments to load, so please stand by.
2 thoughts on “Have you lived in your RV during an emergency?”
Used a 5th wheel during an ice storm, snug as a bug in a rug plenty of heat water and all the comforts of home, it was in the pole barn in no danger.
My husband & I stayed in our Class A to have running water (we have our own well) and AC last fall. Additionally, we ran an extension cord to power our refrigerator and freezer for 2 days until power was restored.