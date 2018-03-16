Have you lived in your RV during an emergency?

You see it every time there’s a major emergency — a hurricane, wildfire, flood or other disaster — highways packed with vehicles leaving town, including many RVs. For those with an RV, waiting out the storm or other disaster, or even living in the RV for a few days, weeks or longer is a blessing compared to those who need to find lodging.

How about you? Have you ever used your RV during such an emergency? Please answer the poll, and leave a comment.

