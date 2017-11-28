Heartland recalls Pioneer travel trailers for fire hazard

Heartland is recalling 561 model year 2018 Pioneer travel trailers. The liquid propane (LP) manifold block may be mounted too close to the center shackle, allowing the shackle to hit the LP hose fitting and cause a propane leak.

Should this leak occur around spark or open flame a fire would occur.

Heartland has notified owners, and dealers will re-locate the manifold block farther from the shackle area, free of charge. The recall began on November 14, 2017. Owners may contact Heartland customer service at 1-877-262-8032. Heartland’s number for this recall is 99.01.37.

