Heartland recalls trailers: brake cable could be severed

Heartland Recreational Vehicles is recalling 1,085 model year 2018 Prowler and Trail Runner travel trailers. The wires for the electric brakes may get caught in the spring hangers during axle movement, possibly resulting in the wires being severed.

The electric brake wires were not installed so that they dropped over the axles but rather closer to the center axle hanger. This puts the brake wires close to the shackles that the wires could be caught by the spring hanger movement, severing the wire.

If the brake wire were to be severed for one of the axles braking would be lost on that axle and would reduce the trailers braking and stopping distance.

Heartland has notified owners, and dealers will clamp the wires out of the area of the spring hanger and shackle, free of charge. The recall began on November 14, 2017. Owners may contact Heartland customer service at 1-877-262-8032. Heartland’s number for this recall is 99.01.36.