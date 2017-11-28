Brake wires run from a “fixed” point in your RV to a floating part (axles) of your RV. I have a Heartland trailer and the wires run beside the leaf springs and actually touch the springs. Every time the spring would flex, the leaf spring would rub on the wires. It hasn’t caused a wear-thru yet, but I covered the wire with some clear plastic tubing to prevent chafing. Reply
Brake wires run from a “fixed” point in your RV to a floating part (axles) of your RV. I have a Heartland trailer and the wires run beside the leaf springs and actually touch the springs. Every time the spring would flex, the leaf spring would rub on the wires. It hasn’t caused a wear-thru yet, but I covered the wire with some clear plastic tubing to prevent chafing.