Heartland recalls trailers for axles installed backwards

Heartland is recalling certain 2018 Sundance XLT TT recreational trailers, models ID221RB, ID241BH, ID273RL, ID281DB, ID283RB and ID291QB. The axles on these vehicles were installed backwards, possibly reducing the braking ability or causing the brakes to temporarily lock up.

Improper brake function can increase the risk of a crash.

Heartland has notified owners, and dealers will correct the axle installation, free of charge. The recall began on September 20, 2017. Owners may contact Heartland customer service at 1-574-206-7920 or by email at warranty@heartlandrvs.com. Heartland’s number for this recall is 99.01.35.

Click here to learn of more recent recalls.