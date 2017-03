Helping your RV roof through winter

Contributed by Dicor Corporation

We all know winter weather can be harsh. The effects of months and months of cold winds and snow can be damaging to a lot of things, especially your RV’s roof. Even for those living in slightly milder areas, an RV exposed to the elements without periodic care can suffer some real damage.



Keep it Indoors!

Now, obviously it is ideal to be able to store your RV indoors throughout the winter. Facilities like pole barns, additional garage stalls and even an outdoor RV stall/port can be priceless resources for winter storage. This will prevent any kind of winter weather to directly impact the integrity of the RV, and minimal inspection is needed to ensure the vehicle is in tip-top shape.



Most people do not have the extra space at home for such storage, or the resources to rent a nearby storage space. Like I said, indoor storage is the ideal solution, but it certainly isn’t the only option to lessen the effects of winter.



Throw a Tarp on It!

Something as simple as a tarp can make a big difference in keeping the integrity of your RV’s roof. Tarps, weighed down or tied in place, can keep the moisture of snow from causing any leaks, and can also keep any debris from frozen tree branches from puncturing or scratching your roof. I do recommend regularly removing the snow and any fallen sticks or branches from atop your RV every so often to prevent any additional weight on your roof.

[Editor’s note: Tarps are a controversial issue. Since they don’t “breath” they can create a moisture load that some experts suggest can cause damage. They also raise other issues, as discussed in another article.]



Keep it Clear!

For those who do not have a covering or protection for your RV, clearing the snow from the roof regularly is the next best option. As snow piles up, and eventually begins to melt, it can cause major issues. Water will always find somewhere to go, and the smallest scratch on the membrane or crack in the seals of your roof can lead to severe leaking and water damage inside your RV. Not to mention, the excess weight of a heavy snow fall can negatively impact the integrity of your roof’s structure.



As always, if you are going to get on your RV roof be sure you use extreme caution. This is especially true in the winter, as water and ice can make the roof very slippery, which can be dangerous. If you are going to remove snow, it is best to work from scaffolding on the side as opposed to on the roof directly. If you have any hesitation about performing roof maintenance yourself, have your local RV service center professionals handle the task for you.

[Editor’s note: This information is provided by roof membrane manufacturer Dicor. While there’s usually plenty of “promotion” for their product included, some of the information and principles may be of assistance to our readers.]