High-tech accessory has the power to be a lifesaver

Though the threat of being attacked in a campground or while boondocking is minimal, the threat still exists. And even just having a defensive device with you can provide confidence in your ability to protect yourself. The Defense Alert Device (D.A.D.) in this press release can be such a device – and it works on bears too.

Unique features of D.A.D. 2 give the confidence to be prepared for any situation.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT – The D.A.D.® 2 (Defense Alert Device) by TigerLight is the ultimate empowerment safety tool. Most women and men probably believe they will never be the victim of a violent attack. However, according to the most recent data available from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, in 2015 there were an estimated 1,197,704 violent crimes, which includes murder, rape, sexual assault, robbery and assault. According to data from the National Crime Survey and the Bureau of Statistics, 73% of women and 89% of men will be a victim of violent crime in their lifetime.

The unique, non-lethal ingredients in the D.A.D.® 2 spray and stealth delivery method make it 96% effective at stopping assailants without any additional force. These results are based on law enforcement studies of prior TigerLights, even those with much less potent spray than that used in the D.A.D.® 2. Comparatively, a can of pepper spray has only a 50% – 70% stop rate based on testing by the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department. When triggered, the D.A.D.® 2 also sends Danger Alerts to emergency contacts and Crowd Alerts to people within a one-mile radius who have the free D.A.D.® app who can quickly respond to the situation.

The D.A.D.® 2 is a more effective self-defense tool because of several reasons:

• Technology – Using Bluetooth the D.A.D.® 2 communicates with the D.A.D. app downloaded to users’ smartphones. A button on the D.A.D.® 2 can be pressed with or without triggering the non-lethal spray. When pressed, a Danger Alert is sent via the app, text, and also by email if included in the app contact information. The alert includes the sender’s name, location, and photo to friends and family listed in Contacts on the app. The alert is also sent to Heroes or Good Samaritans within a one-mile radius of the sender. These are fellow users of the D.A.D. app who have opted into crowd alerts and can quickly respond to offer aid to the sender and help fight off the attacker or render assistance. The app can also be used to contact 911 or campus police and to send a message to contacts letting them know when the victim is okay after a Danger alert is sent.

• Stealth design – Made from durable polycarbonate, the D.A.D.® 2 is lightweight and molded to comfortably fit in the hand in the perfect position for effective use under stress. A rubber hand strap helps prevent victims from dropping the D.A.D.® 2 during an attack. The strap, non-weapon appearance and dual utility as a flashlight also make it more likely for the D.A.D.® 2 to be carried in the hand instead of stored in a purse or pocket. The multi-mode flashlight disguises the capabilities of the D.A.D.® 2 by obstructing the attacker’s vision. Because attackers do not expect to be sprayed by the D.A.D.® 2, they have no opportunity to close their eyes or hold their breath in order to minimize its incapacitating effects.

• Efficacy – The non-lethal spray used in the D.A.D.® 2 has been tested by the University of Utah and police departments across the country. It has been proven to be more potent than other pepper spray and will even work on attackers who are under the influence. This is due to its potency, spray pattern, particle size and, most of all, its stealth delivery enabling a much more significant effect on the respiratory system which, in effect, “chokes attackers out” rather than trying to “punch” them out. The D.A.D.® 2 makes an attacker feel unable to inhale, creating a sensation of suffocation. Instantly the attacker is put into survival mode and is only focused on breathing, giving the victim the opportunity to run away.

“According to statistics, between 1 in 5 and 1 in 20 women will experience sexual assault in their lifetime, many while they are in college. The D.A.D.® 2 is a one-of-a-kind tool that combines the most effective non-lethal chemical spray available to consumers with smart design features and technology for the ultimate self-defense tool,” said Michael Teig, President and CEO of TigerLight. “Our goal is to empower women and any innocent individual to feel safe and confident in their environment by helping them fight back if attacked, and win!”

The D.A.D.® 2 is available in chrome, rose gold, gunmetal black, metallic pink, and in a matte black special for law enforcement professionals. When not in use, the D.A.D.® 2 remains in sleep mode so the long-life lithium battery is capable of sending up to 6,000 alerts. Additional canisters of spray can be ordered if the D.A.D.® 2 is deployed during an attack, and the spray can still be used on an attacker even if the battery runs low.

For more information about retailers or to order online, visit the TigerLight website.

TigerLight, Inc. is dedicated to bringing the highest level of personal, non-lethal security to every individual, particularly women, in the fight to end violence against women and all innocent individuals. The D.A.D.® was voted by Bluetooth® to be one of Top 20 Most Innovative Products using Bluetooth® technology. TigerLight donates 10% of sales to O.U.R. (Operation Underground Railroad), an organization dedicated to stopping child sex trafficking and slavery around the world.

