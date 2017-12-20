Waterless engine coolant defends against boil-over and corrosion

Evans High Performance Waterless Engine Coolant, EC53001, is specifically designed for all modern, classic, and vintage gasoline engines, light-duty diesels, LP and CNG vehicles. Evans High Performance Coolant (HPC) defends against boil-over and corrosion while allowing the engine to continue producing its peak horsepower.

When converting an engine from a water-based coolant to HPC, great care should be given during the installation (conversion) process to ensure that all of the old water-based coolant and water is removed before installing HPC.

It is recommended that the system is flushed with Evans Prep Fluid prior to installing HPC. When the installation is complete, the water content of the coolant should be no more than 3 percent for optimum performance. Evans HPC coolant contains a bitterant. Evans coolant is proudly Made in the USA.

Features:

Has a boiling point of 375 degrees F and will not vaporize, eliminating boil-over and after-boil

Generates low vapor pressures, prevents coolant loss and reduces strain on cooling system components

Contains no water, effectively eliminating corrosion, liner and water pump cavitation erosion

Minimizes the potential for corrosion and electrolysis issues, and reduces maintenance costs

Eliminates pre-ignition and engine knock caused by overheating, improving combustion efficiency to deliver more power and improved fuel economy

Comes with funnel for easy pouring

You can find Evans Waterless Engine Coolant on Amazon.

You can find Bob Difley’s RVing e-books on Amazon Kindle.

Follow on Facebook and Twitter

##bd12-17 GRVA