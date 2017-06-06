Highland Ridge recalling 3,379 trailers for fire risk





Highland Ridge RV (Highland Ridge) is recalling 3,379 model year 2017 Open Range, Highlander, Light, Roamer and Mesa Ridge fifth wheels and Mesa Ridge, Light, Roamer and Ultra Lite travel trailers. The low profile surface mount LED lights may produce extreme temperatures during normal use.

Some of the failure characteristics are noted as melting of plastic housing, smoldering and charred/scored ceiling panels. The extreme temperatures increase the risk of a fire resulting in personal injury and property damage.

For owners safety, the following cautionary steps are advised until the remedy is completed.

•Do not leave lights on for more than an hour at one time.

•Do not leave lights on when the RV is unattended.

•If smoke or the smell of plastic getting hot is detected, turn off the light immediately.

An investigation and research are ongoing to establish a root cause, which is unknown at this time.

Highland Ridge will notify owners, and dealers will replace the affected LED ceiling lights with a different light, free of charge. The recall began on May 23. Owners may contact Highland Ridge customer service at 1-260-768-7771. Highland Ridge’s number for this recall is 9904350.