Highland Ridge recalls some Open Road 5th wheels

Highland Ridge is recalling 242 model year 2018 Open Range 3X fifth wheel trailers. The labels on the RVs may not list the correct tire size information of 235/85R16. As such, the vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 110, “Tire Selection and Rims.”

If the tire size information is incorrect, the operator may replace the tires with others of the same size, increasing the risk of a crash.

Highland Ridge has notified owners and provided corrected labels, free of charge. The recall began on September 22, 2017. Owners may contact Highland Ridge customer service at 1-260-768-7771. Highland Ridge’s number for this recall is 9904359.