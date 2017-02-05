Highland Ridge RV recalls fifth wheel trailers





Highland Ridge RV is recalling 396 model year 2017 Open Range, Mesa Ridge and Roamer fifth wheels and travel trailers. The vehicles are equipped with an outside range that can be stored with the gas valve left open, allowing gas to enter and build up within the vehicle. If that should happen, there is an increase of an explosion or fire.

The cause of the problem was a production line error, where the proper installation of range drawer specifications was not followed.

The outside range was designed so it could not be stored with drawer in without the gas valve turned off. During production process the drawer opening increased which allows the range drawer ability to be stowed with the gas valve open.

“Immediately, inspection of all units still in Highland’s possession was performed and issue was found on all units with the outside range. All units have been placed on hold,” the company wrote in its recall report.

Vehicles affected:

HIGHLAND RIDGE/MESA RIDGE/2017

HIGHLAND RIDGE/OPEN RANGE/2017